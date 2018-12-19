David Kreuger
David Kreuger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9ff4799-9c81-46f2-b413-eba7184a9585
David Kreuger Biography (Wikipedia)
David Kreuger is a Swedish songwriter.
David Kreuger began at Cheiron Studios in the spring of 1993. During the period 1993-1997, he worked with Per Magnusson on several projects. Together, they produced and wrote songs for Swedish artists such as E-Type and Leila K, but also for international groups such as Solid Harmonie and Lyte Funkie Ones. Kreuger, Magnusson, and Jörgen Elofsson worked with Boyzone on their album Where We Belong in 1997, and Britney Spears's debut album in 1999.
He also co-produced Leah Haywood's debut single We Think It's Love, which was a top ten single in Australia. Kreuger has also co-written the second #1 hit, "If I Let You Go", by Westlife.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Kreuger Tracks
Sort by
I Can't Go On
Robin Bengtsson
I Can't Go On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j64q.jpglink
I Can't Go On
Last played on
(You Drive Me) Crazy
David Kreuger
(You Drive Me) Crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5s.jpglink
(You Drive Me) Crazy
Last played on
Undo
Sanna Nielsen
Undo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01z2lyd.jpglink
Undo
Last played on
Undo
Sanna Nielsen
Undo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y9n13.jpglink
Undo
Last played on
Back to artist