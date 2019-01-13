Kristy Lee CookUS country singer. Born 18 January 1984
Kristy Lee Cook
1984-01-18
Kristy Lee Cook Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristy Lee Cook (born January 18, 1984) is an American country singer who was the seventh place finalist on the seventh season of American Idol. In 2005, Cook released her first album called Devoted. In June 2008, Cook signed to 19 Recordings and Arista Nashville. She released her post-Idol album, Why Wait, on September 16, 2008. This album has produced her first chart single, "15 Minutes of Shame", a Top 30 hit on the Billboard country charts. Her first single for Broken Bow Records, "Airborne Ranger Infantry", was released on October 16, 2012.
15 Minutes Of Shame
Airbourne Ranger Infantry
Lookin For A Cowgirl
