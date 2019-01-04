The Bookshop BandFormed 1 September 2010
The Bookshop Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0438k6w.jpg
2010-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9fdf6ef-dad9-4e67-aaef-ed2a8ee6cfad
The Bookshop Band Tracks
Sort by
Knock Knocking
The Bookshop Band
Knock Knocking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
Knock Knocking
Last played on
What We Now Know
The Bookshop Band
What We Now Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
What We Now Know
Last played on
The Other Side
The Bookshop Band
The Other Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
The Other Side
Last played on
We Are The Foxes
The Bookshop Band
We Are The Foxes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
We Are The Foxes
Last played on
How Not To Woo A Woman
The Bookshop Band
How Not To Woo A Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
How Not To Woo A Woman
Last played on
You Make The Best Plans, Thomas
The Bookshop Band
You Make The Best Plans, Thomas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
13 Chairs
The Bookshop Band
13 Chairs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
13 Chairs
Last played on
Thirteen Chairs
The Bookshop Band
Thirteen Chairs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
Thirteen Chairs
Last played on
Curious and Curiouser
The Bookshop Band
Curious and Curiouser
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
Curious and Curiouser
Last played on
A Foreign Sigh
The Bookshop Band
A Foreign Sigh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
A Foreign Sigh
Last played on
Here In My Heart
The Bookshop Band
Here In My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
Here In My Heart
Last played on
Locks
The Bookshop Band
Locks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
Locks
Last played on
The Shadow Of The Season/Voice Of Violent Dreams
The Bookshop Band
The Shadow Of The Season/Voice Of Violent Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
When You Speak
The Bookshop Band
When You Speak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
When You Speak
Last played on
The Paris Wife
The Bookshop Band
The Paris Wife
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
The Paris Wife
Last played on
The Mariner's First Smile
The Bookshop Band
The Mariner's First Smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
The Mariner's First Smile
Last played on
Declaration Two
The Bookshop Band
Declaration Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
Declaration Two
Last played on
Sit Down
The Bookshop Band
Sit Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
Sit Down
Last played on
The Napier Bell
The Bookshop Band
The Napier Bell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
The Napier Bell
Last played on
Bobo & The Cattle
The Bookshop Band
Bobo & The Cattle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
Bobo & The Cattle
Last played on
Star Of The River
The Bookshop Band
Star Of The River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438mjt.jpglink
Star Of The River
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Bookshop Band
Latest The Bookshop Band News
The Bookshop Band Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
9Bach (2005)
-
Listen to 9Bach in session for World on 3
-
9Bach gyda Georgia Ruth - C'weiriwch fy Ngwely
-
9Bach - Pontypridd
-
9Bach gyda Georgia Ruth - Deryn Pur
-
9Bach gyda Georgia Ruth - Yr Adar Man
-
9Bach - Llongau
-
Sgwrs 9Bach gyda Lisa Gwilym - Rhan 1 (2005)
-
Sgwrs 9Bach gyda Lisa Gwilym - Rhan 2 (2005)
Back to artist