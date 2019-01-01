Lew PollackBorn 16 June 1895. Died 18 January 1946
Lew Pollack
1895-06-16
Lew Pollack Biography (Wikipedia)
Lew Pollack (June 16, 1895 – January 18, 1946) was an American song composer and musician active during the 1920s and the 1930s.
Lew Pollack Tracks
That's a Plenty
That's a Plenty
That's a Plenty
Charmaine
Charmaine
Charmaine
That's A Plenty
That's A Plenty
That's A Plenty
Ensemble
Our Yiddishe Momme
Our Yiddishe Momme
Our Yiddishe Momme
Music Arranger
Charmaine
Charmaine
Charmaine
