Cara Tivey is an English pianist/keyboardist and vocalist who had mainly worked as a side musician. She is best known for her collaborations with Billy Bragg. Tivey is also the cousin of Stephen and Nick Duffy of The Lilac Time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Billy Bragg
