Eva Turner
Born 10 March 1892. Died 16 June 1990
Eva Turner
1892-03-10
Eva Turner Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Eva Turner, DBE (10 March 1892 – 16 June 1990) was an English dramatic soprano with an international reputation. Her strong, steady and well-trained voice was renowned for its clarion power in Italian and German operatic roles.
Eva Turner Tracks
One Fine Day
Eva Turner
One Fine Day
One Fine Day
Last played on
Because
Eva Turner
Because
Because
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1948: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egjnc8
Royal Albert Hall
1948-08-07
7
Aug
1948
Proms 1948: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1947: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8w9mb
Royal Albert Hall
1947-08-18
18
Aug
1947
Proms 1947: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1946: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehjnc8
Royal Albert Hall
1946-09-19
19
Sep
1946
Proms 1946: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1946: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erzbj5
Royal Albert Hall
1946-09-05
5
Sep
1946
Proms 1946: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1945: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enzxn3
Royal Albert Hall
1945-08-23
23
Aug
1945
Proms 1945: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
