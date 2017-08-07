Zizi PossiBorn 28 March 1956
Zizi Possi
1956-03-28
Zizi Possi Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Izildinha "Zizi" Possi (, born March 28, 1956) is a Brazilian singer from São Paulo, the daughter of Italian immigrants.
She is the mother of another famous Brazilian singer, Luiza Possi. (born June 26, 1984)
