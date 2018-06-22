Douglas BostockBorn 1955
Douglas Bostock
1955
Douglas Bostock Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas Bostock (born 1955) is a classical music conductor.
Gustav Holst
A Hampshire suite (March)
Sir Alexander Campbell Mackenzie
Colomba
William Sterndale Bennett
Symphony in G minor Op 43 (Intermezzo - Rondo Finale)
Cipriani Potter
Symphony No.7 in F Major: III. Menuetto: Allegro Can Tanto
Gustav Holst
Perfect Fool Ballet Music, Dance of the Spirits of Fire
Gordon Jacob
Overture (Music for a Festival for military band)
Gustav Holst
Symphony in F - The Cotwolds - 1st Mvt.
Edward Elgar
Concerto Op.90 for piano and orchestra
