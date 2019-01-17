Phife DawgBorn 20 April 1970. Died 22 March 2016
Phife Dawg
1970-04-20
Phife Dawg Biography (Wikipedia)
Malik Izaak Taylor (November 20, 1970 – March 22, 2016), known professionally as Phife Dawg (or simply Phife), was an American rapper and a member of the group A Tribe Called Quest with Q-Tip and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (and for a short time Jarobi White). He was also known as the "Five-Foot Assassin" and "The Five-Footer", because he stood at 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 m).
Phife Dawg Tracks
Ben Dova
Phife Dawg
Ben Dova
Ben Dova
Last played on
All Around The World
The Black Eyed Peas
All Around The World
All Around The World
Last played on
Lemme Find Out
Phife Dawg
Lemme Find Out
Lemme Find Out
Last played on
Flawless
Phife Dawg
Flawless
Flawless
Last played on
Thought U Wuz Nice
Phife Dawg
Thought U Wuz Nice
Thought U Wuz Nice
Last played on
Dear Dilla
Phife Dawg
Dear Dilla
Dear Dilla
Last played on
Miscellaneous
Phife Dawg
Miscellaneous
Miscellaneous
Last played on
La Schmoove (feat. Phife Dawg)
Fu‐Schnickens
La Schmoove (feat. Phife Dawg)
La Schmoove (feat. Phife Dawg)
Last played on
Let the Horns Blow (feat. Dres, Trugoy the Dove, Fashion & Phife Dawg)
Chi-Ali
Let the Horns Blow (feat. Dres, Trugoy the Dove, Fashion & Phife Dawg)
Let the Horns Blow (feat. Dres, Trugoy the Dove, Fashion & Phife Dawg)
Last played on
Buddy (Native Tongue Decision) (feat. Jungle Brothers, Queen Latifah, Monie Love & Q‐Tip)
De La Soul
Buddy (Native Tongue Decision) (feat. Jungle Brothers, Queen Latifah, Monie Love & Q‐Tip)
Buddy (Native Tongue Decision) (feat. Jungle Brothers, Queen Latifah, Monie Love & Q‐Tip)
Last played on
Bend Over
Phife Dawg
Bend Over
Bend Over
Last played on
