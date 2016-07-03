Bengt BergerBorn 31 August 1942
Bengt Berger
1942-08-31
Bengt Berger Biography (Wikipedia)
Bengt Berger (born 31 August 1942 in Stockholm, Sweden) is a Swedish jazz musician (drummer), composer and producer.
Berger has studied north and south Indian music since the 1960s with Pandit Taranath Rama Rao and Mridangam Vidwan P.S. Devarajan and plays the tabla and mridangam.
Bengt Berger Tracks
Tonsgi
Bengt Berger
Tonsgi
Tonsgi
Darafo / Funeral Dance (Dar Kpee)
Bengt Berger
Darafo / Funeral Dance (Dar Kpee)
Bitter Funeral Beer
Bengt Berger
Bitter Funeral Beer
Bitter Funeral Beer
