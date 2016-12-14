Henri PadovaniBorn 13 October 1952
Henri Padovani
1952-10-13
Henri Padovani Biography (Wikipedia)
Henri Padovani (born 13 October 1952, Bastia, France), commonly known as Henry Padovani, is a musician from the Mediterranean French isle of Corsica, noted for being the original guitarist with The Police. He was a member of the band from December 1976 to August 1977 and was replaced by Andy Summers, who had originally been part of the band as a second guitarist.
Henri Padovani Tracks
