Akira the Don Biography (Wikipedia)
Akira the Don (real name Adam Narkiewicz) is a British musician, DJ, and producer.
His music and production traverses the boundaries between pop, hip-hop, indie and dance. He lists influences including Ice Cube, Adam Ant, Morrissey, Big Bang, Leonard Cohen, David Bowie and the Wu-Tang Clan. His debut album When We Were Young was produced in collaboration with Danny Saber (U2, Black Grape), James Brown (Nine Inch Nails, Ash) and Emile (50 Cent). In 2017, Akira the Don pioneered the Meaningwave genre; which, he describes as a fusion of wave music with meaningful lyrical content.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Akira the Don Tracks
Oh What A Glorious Thing
Akira the Don
Oh What A Glorious Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh What A Glorious Thing
Last played on
Among the Stars
Akira the Don
Among the Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Among the Stars
Last played on
Beauty Will Save the World
Akira the Don
Beauty Will Save the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beauty Will Save the World
Last played on
Rhos On Sea 2014
Akira the Don
Rhos On Sea 2014
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhos On Sea 2014
Last played on
Thema Stranger Things
Akira the Don
Thema Stranger Things
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thema Stranger Things
Last played on
Bing Bong
Akira the Don
Bing Bong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bing Bong
Last played on
A Very Merry Ho Ho Ho
Akira the Don
A Very Merry Ho Ho Ho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Very Merry Ho Ho Ho
We Won't Be Broke Forever
Akira the Don
We Won't Be Broke Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Won't Be Broke Forever
Steven Wells
Akira the Don
Steven Wells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Steven Wells
Give Me Something (11:11) (ft Envy) (feat. Envy)
Akira the Don
Give Me Something (11:11) (ft Envy) (feat. Envy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Won't Be Broke Forever Baby (feat. Gruff Rhys)
Akira the Don
We Won't Be Broke Forever Baby (feat. Gruff Rhys)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing Lasts Forever (feat. Envy)
Akira the Don
Nothing Lasts Forever (feat. Envy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing Lasts Forever (feat. Envy)
Last played on
Babydoll
Akira the Don
Babydoll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Babydoll
Last played on
Oh
Akira the Don
Oh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh
Last played on
Be Brave
Akira the Don
Be Brave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Brave
Last played on
Aim For The Brain
Akira the Don
Aim For The Brain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aim For The Brain
Last played on
Video Highway
Akira the Don
Video Highway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Video Highway
Last played on
In The Morning (Blitzkrieg Edit)
Akira the Don
In The Morning (Blitzkrieg Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Morning
Akira the Don
In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Morning
Last played on
