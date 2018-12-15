Akira the Don (real name Adam Narkiewicz) is a British musician, DJ, and producer.

His music and production traverses the boundaries between pop, hip-hop, indie and dance. He lists influences including Ice Cube, Adam Ant, Morrissey, Big Bang, Leonard Cohen, David Bowie and the Wu-Tang Clan. His debut album When We Were Young was produced in collaboration with Danny Saber (U2, Black Grape), James Brown (Nine Inch Nails, Ash) and Emile (50 Cent). In 2017, Akira the Don pioneered the Meaningwave genre; which, he describes as a fusion of wave music with meaningful lyrical content.