Frank Javiel Malave (born January 16, 1971), better known by his stage name Frankie Cutlass, is an American Platinum producer, DJ, rapper, musician, writer, and remixer from Harlem, New York, United States. He is best known for his hits "Puerto Rico Ho" and "Shake Whatcha Mama Gave Ya."

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia