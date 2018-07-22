David StarrGuitarist
David Starr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9e34832-d030-44a7-a260-20bd0d07810b
David Starr Tracks
Sort by
Night Rolls Around
David Starr
Night Rolls Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Rolls Around
Last played on
You will Come To Know
David Starr
You will Come To Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You will Come To Know
Performer
Last played on
Love & Sabotage
David Starr
Love & Sabotage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love & Sabotage
Last played on
Don't Give Me Hope
David Starr
Don't Give Me Hope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Give Me Hope
Last played on
Nothing Short
David Starr
Nothing Short
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing Short
Last played on
Edge Of The World
David Starr
Edge Of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edge Of The World
Last played on
Dancing With My Pride
David Starr
Dancing With My Pride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancing With My Pride
Performer
Last played on
The Head And Heart
David Starr
The Head And Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Head And Heart
Performer
Last played on
David Starr Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist