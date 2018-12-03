Shelly WestBorn 23 May 1958
Shelly West
1958-05-23
Shelly West Biography (Wikipedia)
Shelly West (born May 23, 1958) is an American country music singer. Her mother was the country music star Dottie West, whose career spanned three decades. The younger West reached her peak in popularity during the 1980s before mostly retiring in the wake of her mother's death.
Shelly West Tracks
You're The Reason God Made Oklahoma
David Frizell & Shelly West
You're The Reason God Made Oklahoma
You're The Reason God Made Oklahoma
Now I Lay Me Down To Cheat
Shelly West
Now I Lay Me Down To Cheat
You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma
David Frizzell
You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma
You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma
Two Sides
David Frizzell
Two Sides
Two Sides
Suite Sixteen
Shelly West
Suite Sixteen
Suite Sixteen
Jose Cuervo
Shelly West
Jose Cuervo
Jose Cuervo
Somebody Buy This Cowgirl A Beer
Shelly West
Somebody Buy This Cowgirl A Beer
I'll Dance The Two Step
Shelly West
I'll Dance The Two Step
I'll Dance The Two Step
