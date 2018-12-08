Pieter Wispelwey (born 25 September 1962) is a Dutch cellist. In 1992, he was the first cellist to receive the Netherlands Music Prize, a government-awarded prize given to the most promising young musician in the Netherlands. He has come to be regarded as one of the world's leading performers and interpreters of both baroque and modern cello works.

He plays a 1760 Giovanni Battista Guadagnini cello and a 1710 Rombouts baroque cello.