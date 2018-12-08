Pieter WispelweyBorn 25 September 1962
Pieter Wispelwey
1962-09-25
Pieter Wispelwey Biography (Wikipedia)
Pieter Wispelwey (born 25 September 1962) is a Dutch cellist. In 1992, he was the first cellist to receive the Netherlands Music Prize, a government-awarded prize given to the most promising young musician in the Netherlands. He has come to be regarded as one of the world's leading performers and interpreters of both baroque and modern cello works.
He plays a 1760 Giovanni Battista Guadagnini cello and a 1710 Rombouts baroque cello.
Cello Suite No.6 - Gavottes 1 and 2
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata for Cello solo: I. Dialogo. Adagio, rubato, cantabile
György Ligeti
IV. Molto allegro e vivace (Cello Sonata No.2 in D, Op.58)
Felix Mendelssohn
Seven Variations on 'Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen', WoO 46
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata for viola da gamba and harpsichord in G minor, BWV 1029
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sarabande (Solo Cello Suite in C BWV1009)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for cello and orchestra in E minor (Op.85)
Edward Elgar
Piano Quintet In A Major, D.667 (Trout)
Franz Schubert
Mazurka in A minor, Op 67 No 4
Frédéric Chopin
Prelude in E minor, Op 28 No 4
Frédéric Chopin
Suite no. 6 in D major BWV.1012
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite no.6 D major BWV.1012
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite no. 5 in C minor BWV.1011
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Concerto No 2 in D major, H VIIb 2 (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Concertino for cello and orchestra (1937)
Leo Smit
Theme & Variations on Trockne Blumen In E Minor, D.802
Franz Schubert, Pieter Wispelwey & Paolo Giacometti
Cello Sonata in B flat minor, RV 46
Antonio Vivaldi
Polonaise brillante in C major, Op.3
Frédéric Chopin
Sonatina in G minor, D 408 (4th mvt)
Pieter Wispelwey
Variations on a rococo theme, Op 33
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
12 Variations on 'Ein Madchen oder Weiben', Op. 66
Lois Shapiro, Ludwig van Beethoven & Pieter Wispelwey
Varations on a rococo theme, Op 33 (feat. Ilan Volkov & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra)
Pieter Wispelwey
Suite no. 3 Op.87 for cello solo
Benjamin Britten
Suite no. 3 in C major BWV.1009 for cello solo (feat. Pieter Wispelwey)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite no. 2 in D minor BWV.1008 for cello solo (feat. Pieter Wispelwey)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Grande valse brillante, Op 18 arr Davidov
Frédéric Chopin
