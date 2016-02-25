Joseph BruceBorn 28 April 1972
Joseph Bruce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-04-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9e0328c-5d55-4ddc-b1ea-a2fd8a0f8de9
Joseph Bruce Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Bruce (born April 28, 1972), known by his stage name Violent J, is an American rapper, record producer, professional wrestler, and part of the hip hop duo Insane Clown Posse. He is co-founder of the record label Psychopathic Records, with fellow ICP rapper Shaggy 2 Dope (Joseph Utsler) and their former manager, Alex Abbiss. Also along with Utsler, Bruce is the co-founder of the professional wrestling promotion Juggalo Championship Wrestling.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joseph Bruce Tracks
Sort by
Cried
Joseph Bruce
Cried
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cried
Last played on
Not Alone
Joseph Bruce
Not Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Alone
Last played on
Look Out
Joseph Bruce
Look Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look Out
Last played on
Home
Joseph Bruce
Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home
Last played on
Promises, Wolves
Joseph Bruce
Promises, Wolves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Promises, Wolves
Last played on
Don't Look At Me That Way
Joseph Bruce
Don't Look At Me That Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Very Strange Thing
Joseph Bruce
A Very Strange Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Very Strange Thing
Last played on
When She Goes
Joseph Bruce
When She Goes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When She Goes
Last played on
Back to artist