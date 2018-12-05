Orchestre MétropolitainFormed 1981
Orchestre Métropolitain
1981
Orchestre Métropolitain Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orchestre Métropolitain (OM) is a Canadian orchestra based in Montreal, Quebec. The OM primarily gives its concerts in the Montreal Symphony House at Place des Arts, and also performs at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier and Théâtre Maisonneuve. Outside of the Montreal city centre, the OM also gives concerts in Saint-Laurent, Outremont, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, Saint-Léonard, Verdun, Ahuntsic, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, and Pointe-Claire.
Orchestre Métropolitain Tracks
Pavane
Georges-Émile Tanguay
Pavane
Pavane
Last played on
Elegiac poem for cello and orchestra
Rosario Bourdon
Rosario Bourdon
Elegiac poem for cello and orchestra
Elegiac poem for cello and orchestra
Last played on
Legende - symphonic poem
Hector Gratton
Legende - symphonic poem
Legende - symphonic poem
Last played on
Symphony No 7 in C sharp minor, Op 131
Sergei Prokofiev
Sergei Prokofiev
Symphony No 7 in C sharp minor, Op 131
Symphony No 7 in C sharp minor, Op 131
Last played on
L'Escaouette (Traditional Acadian)
Roger Matton, Adrienne Savoie, Catherine Sevigny, Jean-Francois Morin, Charles Prevost, Ensemble Vocal Katimavik, Choeur Vaudreuil-Soulanges, Orchestre Métropolitain & Gilles Auger
L'Escaouette (Traditional Acadian)
L'Escaouette (Traditional Acadian)
Composer
Singer
Choir
Last played on
Symphony No. 2 In C Minor, iii. Scherzo
Anton Bruckner
Anton Bruckner
Symphony No. 2 In C Minor, iii. Scherzo
Symphony No. 2 In C Minor, iii. Scherzo
Last played on
