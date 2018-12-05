The Orchestre Métropolitain (OM) is a Canadian orchestra based in Montreal, Quebec. The OM primarily gives its concerts in the Montreal Symphony House at Place des Arts, and also performs at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier and Théâtre Maisonneuve. Outside of the Montreal city centre, the OM also gives concerts in Saint-Laurent, Outremont, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, Saint-Léonard, Verdun, Ahuntsic, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, and Pointe-Claire.