The SkullEx-Trouble members, heavy/doom metal from Chicago. Formed 2012
2012
The Skull is a doom metal band founded by three former members of Trouble, vocalist Eric Wagner, bassist Ron Holzner and drummer Jeff "Oly" Olson. The band's name is derived from Trouble's second album The Skull.
