Roy Brooks Born 9 March 1938. Died 15 November 2005
Roy Brooks
1938-03-09
Roy Brooks Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Brooks (March 9, 1938 – November 15, 2005) was an American jazz drummer.
Roy Brooks Tracks
I've Never Been In Love Before
Wynton Kelly
I've Never Been In Love Before
I've Never Been In Love Before
Last played on
Let's Get To The Nitty Gritty
Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks, The Horace Silver Quintet, The Horace Silver Quintet, Junior Cook & Blue Mitchell
Let's Get To The Nitty Gritty
Let's Get To The Nitty Gritty
Last played on
Soulin'
Roy Brooks
Soulin'
Soulin'
Last played on
The Free Slave
Roy Brooks
The Free Slave
The Free Slave
Last played on
