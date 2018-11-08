Johan WagenaarBorn 1 November 1862. Died 17 June 1941
Johan Wagenaar
Johan Wagenaar Biography (Wikipedia)
Johan Wagenaar (1 November 1862 – 17 June 1941) was a Dutch composer and organist.
Johan Wagenaar Tracks
"Frithjof's Meerfahrt" - Concert piece for orchestra (Op.5)
Concert Overture, Op 11, 'Fruhlingsgewalt'
Sinfonietta Op.32: 1st movement; Allegro giocoso
Fruhlingsgewalt, Op.11
Overture 'Cyrano de Bergerac', Op.23 (1905)
Twelfth Night (overture)
Johan Wagenaar Links
