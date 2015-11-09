Society 1Formed 1990
Society 1
1990
Society 1 Biography
Society 1 is an industrial metal band formed in the 1990s in Los Angeles, California by lead singer Matt Zane. They have released four studio albums, a live album, a compilation album, and a spoken word poetry album by vocalist Matt Zane. The band has also performed at several major festivals, including Download, where vocalist Matt Zane broke several records by performing the entire set suspended from four meat hooks through his back. Zane has performed while suspended on several other occasions.
The Fear The Hate
Society
The Fear The Hate
The Fear The Hate
Performer
Last played on
Can't Hide A Lie
Society 1
Can't Hide A Lie
Can't Hide A Lie
Last played on
