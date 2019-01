Farida Khanum (Urdu: فرِیدہ خانُم ‬‎; Punjabi: فریدہ خانم‬) is a Pakistani classical singer from the province of Punjab. She is one of the few female singers of Pakistan who have had classical music training. She was conferred with the title of Malika-e-Ghazal (ملِکۂ غزَل‬; Queen of Ghazal) by The Times of India in 2007.