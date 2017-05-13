TarwaterGerman post rock duo. Formed 1995
Tarwater
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9d01a26-c0f9-427e-94e3-2afa01e7a5cf
Tarwater Biography (Wikipedia)
Tarwater is a German music duo comprising Bernd Jestram and Ronald Lippok. Tarwater have recorded several albums of mostly instrumental music usually tagged as post-rock.
Tarwater Tracks
Sort by
The Watersample
Tarwater
The Watersample
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Watersample
Last played on
To The Garden The World
Iggy Pop
To The Garden The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlxy.jpglink
To The Garden The World
Last played on
Leaves of Grass
Iggy Pop
Leaves of Grass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlxy.jpglink
Leaves of Grass
Last played on
As Adam Early In The Morning I Am He That Aches With Love
Iggy Pop
As Adam Early In The Morning I Am He That Aches With Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlxy.jpglink
As Adam Early In The Morning I Am He That Aches With Love
Last played on
Tesla
Tarwater
Tesla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tesla
Last played on
Inside the Ships
Tarwater
Inside the Ships
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inside the Ships
Last played on
A Marriage In Belmont
Tarwater
A Marriage In Belmont
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Marriage In Belmont
Last played on
