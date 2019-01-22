The Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne (OCL, Lausanne Chamber Orchestra) is a Swiss chamber orchestra based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

As a partner of the Lausanne Opera, the OCL regularly appears in the orchestra pit during the opera season. The OCL is also the first Swiss orchestra to engage a composer in residence every two years. As part of its mission to promote music among young listeners, the orchestra offers a number varied concerts for families and schools, and it collaborates on a regular basis with musical institutions of higher learning in the city (the Haute Ecole de Musique de Lausanne and the Haute Ecole de Théâtre de Suisse Romande).

The OCL is subsidized by the city of Lausanne and the canton of Vaud and is a member of the Swiss Association of Professional Orchestras. The majority of its concerts are recorded by the Lausanne-based radio station Espace 2, its privileged partner since its beginnings, and made available to the public for listening on request.

The OCL performs some 100 concerts each season at the Salle Métropole in Lausanne, its place of residence, as well as throughout Switzerland and abroad. The ensemble is regularly heard at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées and Salle Pleyel in Paris, at the Alte Oper in Frankfurt, at the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome, at the Musikverein in Vienna, as well as at festivals such as the BBC Proms in London, the George Enescu Festival in Bucharest and the Rheingau Musik Festival.