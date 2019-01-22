Lausanne Chamber OrchestraFormed 1942
The Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne (OCL, Lausanne Chamber Orchestra) is a Swiss chamber orchestra based in Lausanne, Switzerland.
As a partner of the Lausanne Opera, the OCL regularly appears in the orchestra pit during the opera season. The OCL is also the first Swiss orchestra to engage a composer in residence every two years. As part of its mission to promote music among young listeners, the orchestra offers a number varied concerts for families and schools, and it collaborates on a regular basis with musical institutions of higher learning in the city (the Haute Ecole de Musique de Lausanne and the Haute Ecole de Théâtre de Suisse Romande).
The OCL is subsidized by the city of Lausanne and the canton of Vaud and is a member of the Swiss Association of Professional Orchestras. The majority of its concerts are recorded by the Lausanne-based radio station Espace 2, its privileged partner since its beginnings, and made available to the public for listening on request.
The OCL performs some 100 concerts each season at the Salle Métropole in Lausanne, its place of residence, as well as throughout Switzerland and abroad. The ensemble is regularly heard at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées and Salle Pleyel in Paris, at the Alte Oper in Frankfurt, at the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome, at the Musikverein in Vienna, as well as at festivals such as the BBC Proms in London, the George Enescu Festival in Bucharest and the Rheingau Musik Festival.
Sinfonietta in A major, Op 48 (5th mvt)
Langsamer Satz
Symphony No 104 in D major H.1.104 'London'
Introduction and Allegro appassionato in G major Op 92 for piano and orchestra
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 54
Symphony No 8 in G, Hob. 1:8 'Le soir'
Ch'io mi scordi di te?, K 505
L'Isola disabitata (Overture)
Chamber Symphony for 12 instruments, Op 33
Pulcinella Suite: Minuetto & Finale
Symphony in E flat major, Wq. 179 (H654) - first movement
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical'
Wind Decet, Op 14 (2nd mvt)
Pastorale d'ete
Sinfonietta in A major, Op 48 (3rd mvt)
L'infedelta delusa, Act 1: Bella sera
Battalia
Suite no. 2 for jazz band: i March, iii Dance 1, iv Waltz 1, v Little Polka, vii Dance 2
Suite no. 4 in G major Op.61 (Mozartiana)
Symphony-concerto in E minor Op.125 for cello and orchestra
Sarabande [from "Pour le piano"]
Concerto for alto trombone in E flat
Tarantelle styrienne orch Ravel
Armida (Sinfonia)
3 Petites liturgies de la Presence Divine
Sinfonietta, Op.48: 5th movement
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical' (4th mvt)
The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Contrapunctus 7 and 8)
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical' (2nd mvt)
Symphony No 2 in D
Violin Concerto
Romanian folk dances Sz.68
En los Jardines De La Sierra De Cordoba
Proms 2004: Prom 53
