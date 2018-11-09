Andre TankerBorn 25 September 1941. Died 28 February 2003
Andre Tanker
1941-09-25
Andre Tanker Biography (Wikipedia)
André Michael Tanker (25 September 1941 – 28 February 2003) was a Trinidad and Tobago musician and composer.
bim (theme song)
bim (theme song)
River Come Down
River Come Down
Tabu (feat. Andre Tanker)
Tabu (feat. Andre Tanker)
Movin' Round
Movin' Round
Swahili
Swahili
