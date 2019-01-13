Candy FlipFormed 1990. Disbanded 1992
Candy Flip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9cd1aeb-fa0f-4534-8c3a-8dd3c6407763
Candy Flip Biography (Wikipedia)
Candy Flip were a British electronic dance band associated with the Madchester music scene in the early 1990s. They are best remembered for their cover version of The Beatles hit "Strawberry Fields Forever", which was a No. 3 hit in the UK Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Candy Flip Tracks
Sort by
Strawberry Fields Forever
Candy Flip
Strawberry Fields Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strawberry Fields Forever
Last played on
Strawberry Fields
Candy Flip
Strawberry Fields
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strawberry Fields
Last played on
Candy Flip Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist