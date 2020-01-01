Francesco MorlacchiBorn 14 June 1784. Died 28 October 1841
Francesco Morlacchi
1784-06-14
Francesco Morlacchi Biography (Wikipedia)
Francesco Giuseppe Baldassare Morlacchi (14 June 1784 – 28 October 1841) was an Italian composer of more than twenty operas. During the many years he spent as the royal Royal Kapellmeister in Dresden, he was instrumental in popularizing the Italian style of opera.
