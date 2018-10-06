The Wallflowers are an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1989 by singer-songwriter Jakob Dylan and guitarist Tobi Miller. The band has gone through a number of personnel changes but has remained centered on Dylan.

After releasing their eponymous debut album in 1992, the Wallflowers released what would become their best-known and highest-selling album, Bringing Down the Horse in 1996, which featured the songs "One Headlight" and "6th Avenue Heartache". They went on to release an additional three albums before going on hiatus. In 2012, the Wallflowers reunited to release their sixth studio album, Glad All Over.

The Wallflowers have won two Grammy awards: Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and Best Rock Song for "One Headlight" in 1998. "One Headlight" is also listed at #58 in Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Pop Songs.