Mary TimonyBorn 17 October 1970
Mary Timony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-10-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9c8dc3c-15b8-40d5-8153-ae9214aeef55
Mary Timony Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Bozana Timony (born October 17, 1970) is an American independent singer-songwriter, guitarist, keyboardist, and violist. She has been a member of the bands Helium, Autoclave and Wild Flag, and currently fronts Ex Hex.
Timony's music is often heavy and dark, frequently using drones, beats, and modal melodies reminiscent of European Medieval music. She uses a number of alternate guitar tunings, most prominent of which is DADGAE, which allows for the execution of melodic passages.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mary Timony Tracks
Sort by
I Fire Myself
Mary Timony
I Fire Myself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Fire Myself
Last played on
Mary Timony Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist