Smart Went CrazyFormed 1993. Disbanded 1998
Smart Went Crazy
1993
Smart Went Crazy Biography (Wikipedia)
Smart Went Crazy (1994–1998) was a rock band from Washington, D.C. that recorded two albums, Now We're Even and Con Art, on the D.C. Dischord Records label.
The second and final album "Con Art" was selected for Pitchfork's Best Albums Of The 90s list.
Ex-members formed the D.C. bands Faraquet and Beauty Pill.
