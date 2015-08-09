Margaret DryburghBorn 21 February 1890. Died 21 April 1945
Margaret Dryburgh
1890-02-21
Margaret Dryburgh Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret Dryburgh (1890–1945) was born in Sunderland, England and trained as a teacher. She later became a missionary in Singapore, where she was captured in the Second World War. The plight of Dryburgh and her fellow inmates such as Betty Jeffrey in a Japanese prisoner of war camp inspired the 1996 film Paradise Road. She wrote The Captives' Hymn while imprisoned.
