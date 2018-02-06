Howler was an indie rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The group consisted of Jordan Gatesmith on lead guitar and vocals, Ian Nygaard on guitar, Yayo Trujillo on bass and Hiram Sevilla on drums.

Howler received international acclaim, most notably from NME, which named Howler their No. 3 Best New Band of 2011 and included Jordan Gatesmith in their 2011 Cool List. The band has also played festivals like SXSW, The Great Escape, Reading & Leeds and Rock the Garden.