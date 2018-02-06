HowlerMinneapolis indie rock band. Formed 2010
Howler
2010
Howler Biography (Wikipedia)
Howler was an indie rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The group consisted of Jordan Gatesmith on lead guitar and vocals, Ian Nygaard on guitar, Yayo Trujillo on bass and Hiram Sevilla on drums.
Howler received international acclaim, most notably from NME, which named Howler their No. 3 Best New Band of 2011 and included Jordan Gatesmith in their 2011 Cool List. The band has also played festivals like SXSW, The Great Escape, Reading & Leeds and Rock the Garden.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Howler Tracks
Back Of Your Neck (6 Music Session, 6 Feb 2012)
Howler
Back Of Your Neck (6 Music Session, 6 Feb 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y3.jpglink
Pythagorean Fearem (6 Music Session, 6 Feb 2012)
Howler
Pythagorean Fearem (6 Music Session, 6 Feb 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y3.jpglink
I Told You Once (6 Music Session, 6 Feb 2012)
Howler
I Told You Once (6 Music Session, 6 Feb 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y3.jpglink
Back Of Your Neck
Howler
Back Of Your Neck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y3.jpglink
Back Of Your Neck
Last played on
Indictment
Howler
Indictment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y3.jpglink
Indictment
Last played on
Louise
Howler
Louise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y3.jpglink
Louise
Last played on
World Of Joy
Howler
World Of Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y3.jpglink
World Of Joy
Last played on
Don't Wanna
Howler
Don't Wanna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y3.jpglink
Don't Wanna
Last played on
I Told You Once
Howler
I Told You Once
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btp0k.jpglink
I Told You Once
Last played on
Pythagorean Fearem
Howler
Pythagorean Fearem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y3.jpglink
Pythagorean Fearem
Last played on
This One’s Different
Howler
This One’s Different
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y3.jpglink
This One’s Different
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc
Leeds
Reading
2012-08-24T00:15:49
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
