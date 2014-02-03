Lawrence Muggerud (born January 28, 1968), better known by his stage name DJ Muggs, is an American DJ and producer. He produced tracks for Funkdoobiest, House of Pain, Dizzee Rascal, U2, Depeche Mode, Die Antwoord and more. He is a current member of hip hop group Cypress Hill, trip hop band Cross My Heart Hope To Die, and the leader of Los Angeles art collective Soul Assassins.