DJ MuggsBorn 28 January 1968
DJ Muggs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br592.jpg
1968-01-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9c25451-bec6-4273-abe2-15ce0f0e0621
DJ Muggs Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Muggerud (born January 28, 1968), better known by his stage name DJ Muggs, is an American DJ and producer. He produced tracks for Funkdoobiest, House of Pain, Dizzee Rascal, U2, Depeche Mode, Die Antwoord and more. He is a current member of hip hop group Cypress Hill, trip hop band Cross My Heart Hope To Die, and the leader of Los Angeles art collective Soul Assassins.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Muggs Performances & Interviews
DJ Muggs Tracks
Sort by
Language
Dj Muggs vs. Planet Asia
Language
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jmx52.jpglink
Language
Performer
Last played on
Safe (Razihel Remix) (feat. Belle Humble)
DJ Muggs
Safe (Razihel Remix) (feat. Belle Humble)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br592.jpglink
Snap Your Neck Back (Cage's Dirteeskank club mix) (feat. Dizzee Rascal)
DJ Muggs
Snap Your Neck Back (Cage's Dirteeskank club mix) (feat. Dizzee Rascal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br592.jpglink
Snap Ur Neck Back (feat. Dizzee Rascal)
DJ Muggs
Snap Ur Neck Back (feat. Dizzee Rascal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br592.jpglink
Snap Your Neck Back
DJ Muggs
Snap Your Neck Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br592.jpglink
Snap Your Neck Back
Last played on
DJ Muggs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist