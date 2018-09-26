Harrisons were a four-piece guitar band from Hillsborough in Sheffield, England. They were one of the leading bands in the so-called New Yorkshire scene, along with fellow Sheffielders Arctic Monkeys, Milburn, The Long Blondes and Bromheads Jacket. Harrisons were: Jubby Taylor (vocals and guitar), Ben Stanton (guitar), Ashley Birch (bass), and Mark White (drums).