HarrisonsFormed 2004. Disbanded 2008
Harrisons
2004
Harrisons Biography (Wikipedia)
Harrisons were a four-piece guitar band from Hillsborough in Sheffield, England. They were one of the leading bands in the so-called New Yorkshire scene, along with fellow Sheffielders Arctic Monkeys, Milburn, The Long Blondes and Bromheads Jacket. Harrisons were: Jubby Taylor (vocals and guitar), Ben Stanton (guitar), Ashley Birch (bass), and Mark White (drums).
Harrisons Tracks
Blue Note
Harrisons
Blue Note
Blue Note
Monday’s Arms
Harrisons
Monday’s Arms
Monday’s Arms
