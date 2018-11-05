Huguette TourangeauMezzo-soprano. Born 12 August 1938. Died 21 April 2018
Huguette Tourangeau
1938-08-12
Huguette Tourangeau Biography (Wikipedia)
Huguette Tourangeau, CM (August 12, 1938 – April 21, 2018) was a French-Canadian operatic mezzo-soprano, particularly associated with the French and Italian repertories.
