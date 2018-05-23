59 Times the Pain was a Swedish hardcore punk band. They were active from 1992 until 2001.

The band was formed in Fagersta, Sweden in 1992 by Magnus Larnhed (Vocals / guitar), Michael Conradsson (bass), Toni Virtanen (drums) and Kai Kalliomäki (guitar). Their bandname is taken from a Hüsker Dü song. Kalliomäki soon left the band to be replaced by Niklas Lundgren, who left hardcore band "Dislars" later to become the more known Burst. Their first demo "Feeling Down" got some attention from Burning Heart Records, and in 1993, the band signed to the label. The following year the band recorded their debut album Blind Anger & Hate.

In March 1995, 59 Times the Pain started recording their second full-length album, More Out of Today at Unisound. The underground success of More Out of Today and the debut single "Blind Anger & Hate" allowed 59 Times the Pain to establish themselves as a successful band. They did this through extensive touring, with their shows gaining excellent reviews.[citation needed]