Lee SheridenBorn 11 April 1949
Lee Sheriden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-04-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9bca3e1-e34b-4080-8f33-5ca0f72390ef
Lee Sheriden Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Sheriden (born Roger Pritchard; 11 April 1949 in Horfield, Bristol) is a British singer/songwriter and musical director, best known as a member of pop group Brotherhood of Man.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lee Sheriden Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist