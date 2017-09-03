Wilf CarterBorn 18 December 1904. Died 5 December 1996
1904-12-18
Wilf Carter Biography
Wilfred Arthur Charles Carter (December 18, 1904 – December 5, 1996), professionally known as Wilf Carter in his native Canada and also as Montana Slim in the United States, was a Canadian Country and Western singer, songwriter, guitarist, and yodeller. Widely acknowledged as the father of Canadian country music, Carter was Canada's first country music star, inspiring a generation of young Canadian performers.
Wilf Carter Tracks
A Little Log Shack I Can Always Call My Home
On A Little Two Acre Farm
No Letter Today
My Swiss Moonlight Lullaby
There's A Love Knot In My Lariat
