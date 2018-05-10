Bobby Vee & The Shadows
Bobby Vee & The Shadows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9bb20bc-9716-4087-be76-59251224e115
Bobby Vee & The Shadows Tracks
Sort by
Flyin' High
Bobby Vee & The Shadows
Flyin' High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flyin' High
Last played on
Wishing
Bobby Vee & The Shadows
Wishing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wishing
Last played on
Suzie Baby
Bobby Vee & The Shadows
Suzie Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suzie Baby
Last played on
Bobby Vee & The Shadows Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist