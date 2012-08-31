Kishori AmonkarBorn 10 April 1931. Died 3 April 2017
Kishori Amonkar
1931-04-10
Kishori Amonkar Biography (Wikipedia)
Kishori Ravindra Amonkar (10 April 1931 – 3 April 2017) was a leading Indian classical vocalist, belonging to the Jaipur gharana, or a community of musicians sharing a distinctive musical style.
She was a performer of the classical genre khyal and the light classical genres thumri and bhajan. Amonkar trained under her mother, classical singer Mogubai Kurdikar also from the Jaipur gharana, but she experimented with a variety of vocal styles in her career.
