Phil “Philthy Animal” TaylorFormer Motörhead drummer. Born 21 September 1954. Died 11 November 2015
1954-09-21
Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip John Taylor (21 September 1954 – 11 November 2015), better known as Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor, was an English drummer for the rock band Motörhead from 1975–1984 and 1987–1992, recording eleven studio albums and four live albums. The Motörhead line-up consisting of Taylor, Lemmy, and "Fast" Eddie Clarke is generally regarded as the 'classic' line-up of the band.
Ace of Spades
Phil Campbell, Lemmy, Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor, Würzel & Motörhead
Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades
