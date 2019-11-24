Philip John Taylor (21 September 1954 – 11 November 2015), better known as Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor, was an English drummer for the rock band Motörhead from 1975–1984 and 1987–1992, recording eleven studio albums and four live albums. The Motörhead line-up consisting of Taylor, Lemmy, and "Fast" Eddie Clarke is generally regarded as the 'classic' line-up of the band.