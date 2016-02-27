Solemn SunFormerly Jim Lockey and the Solemn Sun. Formed 2009
Solemn Sun
2009
Solemn Sun Biography (Wikipedia)
Solemn Sun (Formerly Jim Lockey & The Solemn Sun) are a band from Cheltenham, England.
The band members are; Jim Lockey: Guitar/ vocals, Marcus Jenkins: Bass, Simon Cripps: Drums and Chris Capewell: Guitar / vocals
Solemn Sun Tracks
Bloom
Solemn Sun
Bloom
Bloom
England's Dead
Solemn Sun
England's Dead
England's Dead
Wilderness of a Wild Youth
Solemn Sun
Wilderness of a Wild Youth
A Song About Death
Solemn Sun
A Song About Death
A Song About Death
New Natives
Solemn Sun
New Natives
New Natives
Warriors
Solemn Sun
Warriors
Warriors
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2013-07-14T01:09:31
14
Jul
2013
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
