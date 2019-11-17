Andrzej LampertBorn 2 October 1981
Andrzej Lampert (born October 2, 1981 in Chorzów) is a Polish singer, opera singer (tenor), composer, lyricist, arranger and music co-producer for his band PIN.
Symphony no 3, Op 27 ('Song of the Night')
Karol Szymanowski
Symphony no 3, Op 27 ('Song of the Night')
Symphony no 3, Op 27 ('Song of the Night')
Choir
Orchestra
