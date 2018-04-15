Panopticon is a black metal band created by Austin Lunn. The project began as a studio-only effort with Lunn writing and performing all parts. While he remains the driving creative force, Panopticon has since expanded to include a lineup of musicians for live performances. The music features many familiar elements of black metal, but additionally incorporates bluegrass and Appalachian folk. In addition to sounds typical to heavy metal music, such as distorted guitars and rapid drumming, Panopticon also incorporates a diverse range of additional instrumentation, such as banjos, fiddles, bells, synthesizers and acoustic guitars.

Lunn is an avid outdoorsman, and some listeners have noted the influence of the natural world on Panopticon's music; for example, in a review of the album Autumn Eternal on Pitchfork.com, one music critic noted, "one can easily imagine a Henry David Thoreau-like figure retreating to the woods to contemplate personal, spiritual, and environmental concerns." Lunn's music has also been described as "natural, organic, and methodical, masterful in its writing, fiery and alive in its execution."