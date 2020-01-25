Jared Emerson-JohnsonBorn 13 October 1981
Jared Emerson-Johnson
Jared Emerson-Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jared Nathaniel Emerson-Johnson (born October 13, 1981) is an American video game music composer, sound designer, voice director and voice actor. Emerson-Johnson is the Music Supervisor and lead composer at Bay Area Sound, an audio production company specializing in sound design, music and voiceover for video games.
Ted E. Bear's Mafia-Free Playland And Casino (Sam and Max Save the World)
