Rachel Carmel Nicolazzo, better known as Rachel Z, and now Rachel Z Hakim, is a jazz and rock pianist and keyboardist and is considered one of the most influential and versatile musical forces of her generation.

She recorded 10 solo albums as a jazz musician. "Rachel Z is an improviser whose spontaneous playing is by no means eclipsed by the work of presiding geniuses such as Herbie Hancock and McCoy Tyner", opined John Fordham in The Guardian (4 August 2005.)

In 1988, she co-wrote the Grammy Award-winning and certified Gold Record "Tokyo Blue" saxophonist Najee. From 1988–96 she played keyboards and piano with fusion band Steps Ahead with vibes player Mike Mainieri. In 1995 she worked with Wayne Shorter, on his album High Life, which won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Jazz Album. She was responsible for the CD's 40 tracks of synthesized orchestral sounds, acoustic piano solos and several concurrent world tours.

She worked closely on preproduction with Marcus Miller in the studio to mesh the synth orchestra with the live ensemble to create the unique and innovative soundscape. While signed to Columbia by Dr George Butler, she released an influential CD, Trust the Universe, which was unique in featuring a jazz A side with Charnette Moffett and Al Foster and an electric jazz B side with Lenny White and Victor Bailey.