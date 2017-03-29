Martina BártaBorn 1 September 1988
Martina Bárta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04ymx8x.jpg
1988-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9a9b0c6-1838-40a6-84c5-34833e5a40ba
Martina Bárta Biography (Wikipedia)
Martina Bárta (born 1 September 1988) is a Czech jazz singer and musician. A vocalist and a player of the French horn, she was part of the Frankfurt am Main-based jazz band 4 To The Bar. She also had a role in the musical Robin Hood and worked with Felix Slováček and Karel Gott.
She represented the Czech Republic in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song My Turn but failed to qualify to the final.
In 2018 she took part in Deutschland sucht den Superstar and reached the recall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martina Bárta Performances & Interviews
- Martina Bárta (Czech Republic): My Turnhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yff60.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yff60.jpg2017-03-29T16:39:48.000ZWritten by: DWB / Kyler Nikohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wz7dg
Martina Bárta (Czech Republic): My Turn
Martina Bárta Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist