Martina Bárta (born 1 September 1988) is a Czech jazz singer and musician. A vocalist and a player of the French horn, she was part of the Frankfurt am Main-based jazz band 4 To The Bar. She also had a role in the musical Robin Hood and worked with Felix Slováček and Karel Gott.

She represented the Czech Republic in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song My Turn but failed to qualify to the final.

In 2018 she took part in Deutschland sucht den Superstar and reached the recall.