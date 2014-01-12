Todd Sickafoose is an American jazz and rock musician, composer, and producer/engineer from San Francisco, California.

He is best known for playing acoustic bass and keyboards with Ani DiFranco but has also led his own group, Todd Sickafoose's Tiny Resistors.

Sickafoose has been a member of the bands of Jenny Scheinman, Scott Amendola, Adam Levy, Allison Miller, and Noe Venable. He has performed and recorded with Don Byron, Trey Anastasio, Nels Cline, Ron Miles, Myra Melford, Skerik, Stanton Moore, Bobby Previte, Will Bernard, Steven Bernstein, Jessica Lurie, Erin McKeown, Sean Hayes, Carla Bozulich, Etienne de Rocher, Shane Endsley, Tony Furtado, Darol Anger, Andrew Bird, Art Hirahara, and John Zorn.

Sickafoose has produced three albums for Anais Mitchell – Hadestown (2010), Young Man In America (2012), and Hadestown Live Original Cast Recording (2017). He arranged and orchestrated Hadestown, along with Michael Chorney, for productions at New York Theatre Workshop, Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Alberta, and the National Theatre in London. He has also produced albums for Rupa & the April Fishes, Nels Andrews, and Mipso.