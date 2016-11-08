Rudresh MahanthappaBorn 4 May 1971
Rudresh Mahanthappa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-05-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9a169dd-254c-4c2d-b81b-dd68fecfb15e
Rudresh Mahanthappa Biography (Wikipedia)
Rudresh Mahanthappa (born May 4, 1971) is a New York-based jazz alto saxophonist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rudresh Mahanthappa Tracks
Sort by
Snake!
Rudresh Mahanthappa
Snake!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snake!
Last played on
On The DL
Rudresh Mahanthappa
On The DL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The DL
Last played on
Chillin'
Rudresh Mahanthappa
Chillin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chillin'
Last played on
Bird Calls #4
Rudy Royston
Bird Calls #4
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bird Calls #4
Last played on
Gopuram
Rudy Royston
Gopuram
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gopuram
Last played on
Abhogi
Rudresh Mahanthappa
Abhogi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abhogi
Last played on
Killer
Rudresh Mahanthappa
Killer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Killer
Last played on
Are there clouds in India?
Rudresh Mahanthappa
Are there clouds in India?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are there clouds in India?
Last played on
Playing with Stones
Carlo De Rosa
Playing with Stones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playing with Stones
Hope
Carlo De Rosa
Hope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hope
The Preserver
Carlo De Rosa
The Preserver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Preserver
Rudresh Mahanthappa Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist